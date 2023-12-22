Meet the new superintendent of Ralls County R-2

RALLS COUNTY (WGEM) - Ralls County R-2 school district will have a new superintendent for the next school year.

David Koogler will be stepping into the role following Tara Lewis’ retirement.

Koogler currently serves the community of Bowling Green, Missouri, as principal of the middle school.

He said as he reflects on his time spent at Bowling Green’s middle school, the thought of leaving brings tears to his eyes.

Koogler said he hopes his ambition and eight years of experience as a past teacher and current principal will carry over well into the next chapter of his professional life.

“It’s not just ambition. I want to have a positive impact on the school and I was able to achieve that in the classroom and then at the building level and now I want to try and have that same type of positive impact at the district level,” Koogler said.

Koogler shared that although it’s hard leaving Bowling Green, he’s excited for the chance to build upon the work that’s been done in Ralls County.

“I will do what I can to support you and to support the kids, support the community together. You know, it’s not just me, it’s going to be all of us together,” Koogler said. “We are going to make that a very good place and it’s already a good place but, we are going to make it better tomorrow than what it is today.”

Koogler is set to officially start in Ralls County on July 1.

