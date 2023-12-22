Meet the new superintendent of Ralls County R-2

David Koogler will be stepping into the role, following current R-2 superintendent Tara Lewis’...
David Koogler will be stepping into the role, following current R-2 superintendent Tara Lewis’ retirement.(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALLS COUNTY (WGEM) - Ralls County R-2 school district will have a new superintendent for the next school year.

David Koogler will be stepping into the role following Tara Lewis’ retirement.

Koogler currently serves the community of Bowling Green, Missouri, as principal of the middle school.

He said as he reflects on his time spent at Bowling Green’s middle school, the thought of leaving brings tears to his eyes.

Koogler said he hopes his ambition and eight years of experience as a past teacher and current principal will carry over well into the next chapter of his professional life.

“It’s not just ambition. I want to have a positive impact on the school and I was able to achieve that in the classroom and then at the building level and now I want to try and have that same type of positive impact at the district level,” Koogler said.

Koogler shared that although it’s hard leaving Bowling Green, he’s excited for the chance to build upon the work that’s been done in Ralls County.

“I will do what I can to support you and to support the kids, support the community together. You know, it’s not just me, it’s going to be all of us together,” Koogler said. “We are going to make that a very good place and it’s already a good place but, we are going to make it better tomorrow than what it is today.”

Koogler is set to officially start in Ralls County on July 1.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report gives the public its first look at details of the controversy and investigation...
Report details complaints about Quincy police chief hiring process
They determined the house was vacant with no utilities active inside the house. However, they...
Hannibal structure fire under investigation
First Alert for Heavy Rain Sunday
FIRST ALERT for Heavy Rain
Image courtesy of MGN.
New Illinois law bans ‘Zooming,’ social media use while driving
Andrea Monetti's former home.
Digging Deeper: Why Quincy doesn’t have better rental regulations

Latest News

Missouri has some of the loosest firearm laws in the nation, according to gun safety...
Opposing red flag law proposals ‘unlikely’ to move in Missouri legislature, leader says
Christmas tree pickup
Boy Scout’s will once again pick up old Christmas trees
Near 60 for a high but the cloud cover will stick around
Heavy rain misses the region
West Quincy crash
Semi and pickup truck collide on U.S. 24