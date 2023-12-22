Police give holiday travel safety suggestions

Authorities urge holiday travel safety
Authorities urge holiday travel safety(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Those at Triple AAA forecast 115.2 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more over the holiday period this year, the second highest number since agency officials started tracking numbers in 2000.

While more than 7.5 million plan to fly and just over four million plan to use other forms of transport, nearly 104 million Americans plan to drive to their destination.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said they’ll have every available trooper out on the roads from Friday until Monday.

They said there are several ways you can stay safe behind the wheel.

“The main causes of traffic crashes we see every year is distracted driving, speed and attention and then it comes down to impaired driving, whether that be alcohol or drug intoxication so we just want to remind people to make safety at the forefront,” Cpl. Justin Dunn said.

Dunn said during last year’s holiday counting period, there were 1,017 crashes reported. That resulted in 318 injuries and four deaths.

He said another way drivers can keep themselves safe is to make sure their car is ready for the journey.

“Make sure those fluids are where they need to be, make sure you have the proper pressure in your tires, take it to a local mechanic, have them check it over, make sure you have a good battery in it so you don’t get stranded on the side of the road,” Dunn said.

He said drivers who run into trouble or find themselves stranded can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to get connected with the nearest troop headquarters.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report gives the public its first look at details of the controversy and investigation...
Report details complaints about Quincy police chief hiring process
They determined the house was vacant with no utilities active inside the house. However, they...
Hannibal structure fire under investigation
Image courtesy of MGN.
New Illinois law bans ‘Zooming,’ social media use while driving
Blakely was selected in early November.
New police chief in Canton, Missouri, hits the ground running
First Alert for Heavy Rain Sunday
FIRST ALERT for Heavy Rain

Latest News

Shoppers browse clothes at a local store
Quincy business owners expect big turnout for Super Saturday
Unfazed: CSE and West Hancock pick up wins at Rumble on the River
Rumble on the River highlights
Digging Deeper: Why Quincy doesn’t have better rental regulations
Andrea Monetti's former home.
Digging Deeper: Why Quincy doesn’t have better rental regulations