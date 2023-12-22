Police give holiday travel safety suggestions

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Those at Triple AAA forecast 115.2 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more over the holiday period this year, the second highest number since agency officials started tracking numbers in 2000.

While more than 7.5 million plan to fly and just over four million plan to use other forms of transport, nearly 104 million Americans plan to drive to their destination.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said they’ll have every available trooper out on the roads from Friday until Monday.

They said there are several ways you can stay safe behind the wheel.

“The main causes of traffic crashes we see every year is distracted driving, speed and attention and then it comes down to impaired driving, whether that be alcohol or drug intoxication so we just want to remind people to make safety at the forefront,” Cpl. Justin Dunn said.

Dunn said during last year’s holiday counting period, there were 1,017 crashes reported. That resulted in 318 injuries and four deaths.

He said another way drivers can keep themselves safe is to make sure their car is ready for the journey.

“Make sure those fluids are where they need to be, make sure you have the proper pressure in your tires, take it to a local mechanic, have them check it over, make sure you have a good battery in it so you don’t get stranded on the side of the road,” Dunn said.

He said drivers who run into trouble or find themselves stranded can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to get connected with the nearest troop headquarters.

