QHS girls basketball seniors share favorite Christmas traditions

QUINCY (WGEM) - After plugging along during the 2023 portion of its schedule, the Quincy High girls basketball team hit the Christmas break with a 10-3 record.

Along the way, Coach Brad Dance’s Blue Devils are in third place in the Western Big Six Conference with a 4-2 mark.

QHS, ranked 10th in the first Associated Press Class 4A poll, is taking time off for Christmas break, returning to action at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27 against Springfield at the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington.

As the holiday season continues, five seniors on the team share their favorite family Christmas traditions and stories.

Leah Chevalier, senior, guard

“My favorite Christmas memory was waking up on Christmas morning when I was younger and going to check if the cookies I left out for Santa were eaten. One tradition my family has is to decorate gingerbread houses together every year.”

Brianna Lannerd, senior, guard

“My favorite Christmas memory is running down the stairs and seeing all of the presents Santa brought. Every Christmas Eve my family goes to church, then after we go home and watch the ‘Polar Express.’ On Christmas Day after we open presents at 7 a.m. then we always go to my grandma’s house to eat lunch and do the family Christmas.”

Leila Dade, senior, guard

“My favorite family Christmas memory was when all of my cousins from out of town came down and we hung out during our entire break. For Christmas, my family usually opens presents in the late morning and then after that we have a small family lunch.”

Taylor Fohey, senior, forward

“My favorite Christmas memory was getting my American Girl doll from my grandma. Every year my family and I go to our church’s Christmas Eve service and then we siblings trade presents with each other afterward.”

Jazmyn Lewis, senior, forward

“My favorite Christmas traditions are baking with my family. Every year we make the best Christmas candy and it’s always fun to be around everyone. It makes me so happy that my family has carried on this tradition. I also like setting up the Christmas tree with all of my siblings because it really reminds us all that Christmas is coming. All in all, I love knowing I’ll get to do these things with my family every year.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.