Quincy business owners expect big turnout for Super Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Saturday is Super Saturday, the last before Christmas. Those at the National Retail Federation are expect nearly 142 million shoppers to hit the stores.

Business owners in downtown Quincy said their customer base has remained steady for the holidays and they expect a lot of customers Saturday.

Joy Berhorst owner of Domestics, Etc., said events like the Holiday Gift Show and others in the downtown area help get people in the mood.

She said it really helps local downtown businesses and the community.

“We appreciate all those local dollars coming into the community and it kinda has a trickle-down effect so if it helps the local people then we hire local people here also so it’s always great and anytime they’re doing a community event or a fundraiser for someone we’re the people they come to for those donations,” Berhorst said.

She said for people shopping locally on Super Saturday, it keeps the dollars in Quincy.

The uptick in business for downtown means the potential for a lot of sales tax for the city.

Mayor Mike Troup said cities like Quincy benefit and thrive from the revenue generated from sales tax and Quincy has seen growth in sales tax revenue.

“The recent opening earlier this year of the Target store has actually brought in more shoppers into this market. So we’re seeing an uptick across the board,” Troup said.

He said the downtown and local businesses also see this traffic. He said some stores offer discounts to Target shoppers if they bring their receipts on certain days. He said it lets visiting shoppers know there are other stores in Quincy.

He said the money generated from sales tax supports many of the services the people of Quincy use.

