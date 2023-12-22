Unfazed: CSE and West Hancock pick up wins at Rumble on the River

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Rumble on the River wrapped things up this evening at John Wood Community College. Plenty of local teams competed this week, and two of area schools picked up wins to close out the event. Central Southeastern defeated Fort Madison and West Hancock picked up a victory vs Father Tolton.

In boys’ basketball action, Griggsville-Perry defeated Unity at home. Wyatt Lipcamen led the way with 14 points for the Tornados.

