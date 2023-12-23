3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas

A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas. (Source: WFAA)
By Jobin Panicker, WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (WFAA) - Christmas came early for three brothers in Collin County, Texas.

Brothers Everett, Elijah and Ezra had been in foster care for several years.

But on Wednesday, their dreams of finding a forever home finally came true.

Scott and Bri Kimball fell in love with boys after watching their story on TV.

And the Kimballs were able to officially add the brothers to their family in Judge John Roach’s courtroom.

The boys had been in foster care for the past three Christmas holidays but not this year.

“It’s overwhelming and a blessing. We are ecstatic for it to finally be done,” Bri Kimball said.

The Kimball family of four is now up to seven.

“They make me smile every day and laugh,” Bri Kimball said.

The family said they have been waiting for their special day in court.

“It feels like a dream, but it’s really not. It’s happening and it’s real this time,” Everett said.

The three brothers had been in the custody of the Kimballs since the middle of the year.

Now, the boys can call the Kimballs family, officially.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report gives the public its first look at details of the controversy and investigation...
Report details complaints about Quincy police chief hiring process
They determined the house was vacant with no utilities active inside the house. However, they...
Hannibal structure fire under investigation
First Alert for Heavy Rain Sunday
FIRST ALERT for Heavy Rain
Image courtesy of MGN.
New Illinois law bans ‘Zooming,’ social media use while driving
Andrea Monetti's former home.
Digging Deeper: Why Quincy doesn’t have better rental regulations

Latest News

Iowa schools still working to compile a list just over a week away from book ban deadline
Iowa advocacy groups ask federal court to pause “parental rights” law
Students on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus.
New Illinois law creates pathway for automatic admission to state universities
Judge Stephen McGlynn denied a request from several gun rights groups to issue an injunction...
Federal judge decides not to block Illinois assault weapons registry
A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time to celebrate Christmas together.
Family adopts 3 brothers days before Christmas