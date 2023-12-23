Dorsey’s Sentry Hardware to close for good next week

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - A Scott County business that’s been around for 51 years is soon to close its doors.

Returning customers say Dorsey’s Sentry Hardware - and owners Gary and Barb - will be truly missed.

“He and his wife are perhaps two of the most honorable people I have ever met in my life,” said Emery Wood, a regular.

City workers, like Public Works director John Simon said they will now need to travel far to find their hardware needs.

“It’s where we buy all of our shovels, everything tools, everything we need,” Simon said. “We’re probably here at least every day.”

Emergency Management director Justin Daws, much like Simon, will have to travel to Jacksonville for tools.

“This is the go-to spot whenever there’s an emergency,” Daws said. “So if you had an emergency in this town, no matter what, Gary was open six days a week and he would have the part that you need.”

Simon and Daws said they appreciate the Dorseys for all the years they have been in Winchester Square.

“I’d really like to say that it’s been my honor to serve Winchester and my customers for all these years,” Gary Dorsey said.

Barb Dorsey said although it’s bittersweet, it’s the right time to retire.

“It’s been an experience,” Barb Dorsey said. “There have been a lot of changes all those years, and it’s been good.”

Sentry Hardware wasn’t their first business. In fact, they owned an auto shop before that.

“And then Western Auto fell on some hard times and went out of business,” Gary Dorsey said. “We thought we were too young to retire so we switched over to Sentry Hardware.”

The Dorseys said they can’t thank their customers and employees enough, like Julianne who has managed the store for many years.

“It’s really hard for us because we’ve been here for so long and most of our customers are like family. Believe it or not, I look forward to coming to work every day. I know a lot of people can’t say that,” Gary Dorsey said.

Dorsey’s Sentry Hardware will remain open for another week. They officially close their doors on Saturday, Dec. 30.

