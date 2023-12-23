Downtown Quincy bustling with shoppers before Christmas

By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - It was Super Saturday in the Tri-States and the last chance for shoppers to get those deals and discounts.

Shop owners in Downtown Quincy said Saturday is one of their busiest days of the year falling closely behind the day after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday.

”We’ve really seen business pick up within the last couple of weeks,” said The Silhouette Shoppe owner Sara Lepper. “Especially our gift card business. This morning we were completely slammed, all of our dressing rooms full with 3 to 5 people waiting so, it’s been a great holiday season for us.”

Lepper and District Designs owner Suzy Schwartz said they are grateful for a community that continues to shop small.

“We had a good steady group of shoppers coming and a huge variety of inventory,” Schwartz said. “Even our furniture had peeks of sales in December, which is kind of unusual. It usually is the decorative accessories and things for decorating the furniture, porch, or the house.”

Quincy’s downtown retailers will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Quincy Town Center is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Target is open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

