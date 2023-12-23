Fort Madison not apart of 2024 cruise tour, but the city has other riverfront plans

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - American Cruise Lines decided not to stop in Fort Madison for the 2024 cruise tour, but Fort Madsion has another plan for the riverfront.

Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said he’ll miss the city being a apart of the tour, but he’s excited to see how many visitors the new building next to the marina will bring in the future.

“We were apart of that, we sure enjoyed it,” Mohrfeld said.

But unfortunately, Mohrfeld said American Cruise Lines decided not to stop in Fort Madison in 2024.

“Next year they want to start day cruising we did not lose our stop to anyone else, they just change the complexion of their cruise,” Mohrfeld said.

Mohrfeld said the visitors weren’t actively visiting businesses to have a huge impact on the economic development.

“They weren’t going into the hospitality establishments, they weren’t eating or staying overnight sometimes they’d stop at the shops, but mostly they were guests,” Mohrfeld said.

However, Fort Madison enjoyed showing the visitors what their city has to offer.

“But when you’re a town like Fort Madison we like visitors, we like highlighting our community and we’ll miss that,” Mohrfeld said.

Mohrfeld said the new marina building will have a larger economic impact on the community.

“This is scheduled to have 50,000 visitors in this coming year,” Mohrfeld said.

The building has multiple aspects to bring everyone to the riverfront and enjoy.

“It’s going to have a small gathering center, it’s going to have a convenient store for boaters,” Mohrfeld said.

And he promises that view of the riverfront alone will be worth the visit.

“You’re going to come down here, sit in that patio and enjoy what we have to offer and that’s one of most beautiful views of the entire Mississippi,” Mohrfeld said.

Mohrfeld said the owners plan to open the building next to the marina on April 1, 2024.

Mohrfeld is hopeful the new building will bring more opportunities to further help the economic development in Fort Madison.

