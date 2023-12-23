Hannibal businesses see last-minute shoppers on Super Saturday

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal businesses got their final holiday sales in for Super Saturday.

Downtown Hannibal saw a handful of holiday shoppers looking to find last-minute gifts and deals.

Local businesses owners hope to see a rise in customers.

“They’re still coming in, which makes it kind of exciting right before Christmas,” said Jill’s Hand Picked Treasures and John’s Soda Pop Shop owner John Weitnauer.

Weitnauer said Super Saturday is a great way for local businesses to make last-minute sales before shops close up for Christmas.

“There are over 18 vendors and they’re trying to sell their wares and that makes it a lot more fun because they get to sell more. Everybody gets a win-win out of it,” Weitnauer said.

Super Saturday deals are going on all around the Tri-States for those looking to find the perfect gift.

