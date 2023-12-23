Hoop Highlights: Macomb goes into Christmas with a win; Unity falls to Beardstown

MACOMB (WGEM) - A few of our Tri-State teams squeezed in some games before Christmas.

The Bombers welcomed Canton, Illinois to the court in hopes to receive an early Christmas present.

From the jump, Macomb played a dominate game and worked together to get the dub.

Final score: Macomb- 55 Canton-41

Unity took a trip to Jacksonville, Illinois where they took on Beardstown for the Illinois College Shootout.

It was a close game from the start, Unity held their ground and played good basketball.

Melvin McMillen dropped 21 points and Sawyer Allen had 20.

In the end, Unity couldn’t hold their lead, they fell to Beardstown 61-55.

