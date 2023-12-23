New Illinois law creates pathway for automatic admission to state universities

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois community college students will soon have a direct path to enter any public university in the state. A law set to take effect Jan. 1, 2024 guarantees admission for students who meet specified criteria.

“The intent of the law is to make sure that our community college students have access to universities that are state universities in Illinois,” said state Sen. Paul Faraci, D-Champaign, the bill’s Senate sponsor.

Beginning in 2024, Illinois community college students who receive complete 36 credits, receive at least a 3.0 GPA and satisfy a university’s English language proficiency requirement will gain automatic admission to any public university in the state.

“We want to make sure that our students have a pathway to a four-year college and that they stay in Illinois,” Faraci said. “So we believe that the more students that attend state schools will then stay in Illinois.”

He said keeping these students in Illinois means they’re more likely to stay after they graduate.

According to the Association of Public and Lang-Grant Universities, a four-year college graduate earns on average $1.2 million more than someone with only a high school diploma in their lifetime.

Faraci believes the law not only benefits students, it’s good for everyone in Illinois.

“Once we do a better job educating our students and getting them prepared for the work world, I think our businesses, our factories, our manufacturers will be more successful and then that absolutely equates to increased economic development,” Faraci said.

Faraci said the new law could also make education more affordable since it will be easier for students to spend their first 36 credit hours at a much cheaper community college compared to a four-year university.

The bill passed through both chambers of the state legislature with unanimous support.

