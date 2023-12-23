New Illinois law creates pathway for automatic admission to state universities

Students on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus.
Students on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus.(Mike Miletich)
By Max Cotton
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois community college students will soon have a direct path to enter any public university in the state. A law set to take effect Jan. 1, 2024 guarantees admission for students who meet specified criteria.

“The intent of the law is to make sure that our community college students have access to universities that are state universities in Illinois,” said state Sen. Paul Faraci, D-Champaign, the bill’s Senate sponsor.

Beginning in 2024, Illinois community college students who receive complete 36 credits, receive at least a 3.0 GPA and satisfy a university’s English language proficiency requirement will gain automatic admission to any public university in the state.

“We want to make sure that our students have a pathway to a four-year college and that they stay in Illinois,” Faraci said. “So we believe that the more students that attend state schools will then stay in Illinois.”

He said keeping these students in Illinois means they’re more likely to stay after they graduate.

According to the Association of Public and Lang-Grant Universities, a four-year college graduate earns on average $1.2 million more than someone with only a high school diploma in their lifetime.

Faraci believes the law not only benefits students, it’s good for everyone in Illinois.

“Once we do a better job educating our students and getting them prepared for the work world, I think our businesses, our factories, our manufacturers will be more successful and then that absolutely equates to increased economic development,” Faraci said.

Faraci said the new law could also make education more affordable since it will be easier for students to spend their first 36 credit hours at a much cheaper community college compared to a four-year university.

The bill passed through both chambers of the state legislature with unanimous support.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report gives the public its first look at details of the controversy and investigation...
Report details complaints about Quincy police chief hiring process
They determined the house was vacant with no utilities active inside the house. However, they...
Hannibal structure fire under investigation
First Alert for Heavy Rain Sunday
FIRST ALERT for Heavy Rain
Image courtesy of MGN.
New Illinois law bans ‘Zooming,’ social media use while driving
Andrea Monetti's former home.
Digging Deeper: Why Quincy doesn’t have better rental regulations

Latest News

Judge Stephen McGlynn denied a request from several gun rights groups to issue an injunction...
Federal judge decides not to block Illinois assault weapons registry
IDOR Director David Harris said it’s never too early to be prepared.
It’s not too early to think about taxes
A portion of the left eastbound lane is closed while fire crews clean up the roadway.
Semi and pickup truck collide on U.S. 24
Federal judge decides not to block Illinois assault weapons registry