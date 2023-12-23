Top 10 Tri-State sports moments of 2023

QUINCY (WGEM) -This year was filled with a lot of memorable plays and accomplishments from our local athletes and schools.

Here are the top 10 sports moments from 2023:

1. Camp Point Central Panthers wins their first football state championship.

2. QND Baseball finishes third in state championship.

3. Aneyas Williams sets Missouri record for seven touchdowns in a game.

4. Quincy High School Football finishes with the best record in school history.

5. Holy Trinity Catholic Volleyball finishes second in state.

6. Clare Williams shoots buzzer beater win for the Monroe City Basketball Tournament.

7. Abbey Schreacke hits a go-ahead homer at the sectional finals.

8. Siena Minor hits an eagle shot in MSHSAA post season.

9. Illini West sets volleyball school record for wins.

10. Quincy University and Western Illinois University welcomes new head coaches.

