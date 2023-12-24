Christmas Eve will be very warm and Santa will be delivering presents in the rain

QUINCY (WGEM) - Except for a few afternoon showers, overcast skies will dominate Christmas Eve. Not just that, it will be very warm compared to normal. Daytime highs will top out in the low 60s, with the highest temperatures to the west of the Mississippi River.

Expect daytime highs to range 20-25 degrees above normal on Christmas Eve. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Christmas Eve will feel more like mid-April with daytime highs ranging 20-25 degrees above normal.

Showers will roll in on Sunday night, so Santa Claus will need an umbrella as he delivers presents in the rain. Showers will evolve into a steady rain by Christmas morning, so you’ll need an umbrella and the rain boots if you’re heading to relatives’ houses to celebrate the holiday.

Showers and steady rain will move through the area as you wake up on Christmas morning. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Christmas will be mild with highs in the mid 50s, however, a cold front will slide through around noon. This will send temperatures falling through the 40s as the day progresses. It will also spell the end to our mild spell. Temperatures will drop to the mid and upper 30s on Christmas night. After all is said and done, most of the Tri-States will have picked up between 0.25″ and 0.60″ of rain from the Christmas rainmaker.

Scattered snow and rain showers are possible across the region Tuesday and Wednesday as high temperatures return to normal in the upper 30s.

