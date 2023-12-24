A Longcor Christmas: How the Longcors celebrate Christmas with basketball

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Like most families the Longcor’s look forward to Christmas day.

Unlike most families, basketball plays an important role during the holidays.

“It’s always basketball with us,” said Bradley Longcor III. “There’s always going to be basketball on the TV or something, so it will definitely be around for sure.”

The Longcor’s do more than just watch and talk about basketball.

After they’re done opening their presents, they go to the gym and shoot around. A tradition they’ve been doing for years.

“You know maybe break in their shoes or some new gear, just stuff like that, but it’s really just a chance to say, ‘I was at the gym doing some work while others don’t have that opportunity,” said Bradley Longcor Jr.

Bradley Longcor III and Myley Longcor have been playing basketball since they were in grade school.

Both are now starters at Quincy High School.

They both said their competitiveness with each other has made them the players they are today.

“He builds my confidence, tells me what I need to do better and that just really helps me become a better player,” Myley Longcor said.

Their dad, Bradley Longcor Jr., is proud of the players and young adults his kids are becoming.

“I think they’ve both surpassed my scoring total by Christmas, as a total,” said Bradley Longcor Jr., “It’s very fun watching them play at a high level, getting a chance to play a varsity level very early, it’s fun to see.”

