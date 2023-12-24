McDonough County grocery-style food pantry demand more than triples in first year

MACOMB (WGEM) - In 2022, roughly 12% of all U.S. households experienced food insecurity, that’s almost 20 million households, according to the USDA. In the Tri-States, the demand for food assistance is also high as almost 1,000 households in McDonough County are registered with Good Food Collaborative.

In March, Good Food Collaborative officially converted their operation from a mobile food pantry, where food items were delivered, to what is now a grocery-style food pantry located in the same building as Western Illinois Regional Council.

“They get what they want, and we think that’s a more dignified experience as a shopper,” said GFC Board President Richard Chamberlain. “We started with a big empty room and kind of an idea.”

While the delivery aspect of the pantry has ended, those in need can now shop for exactly what they want. Upon arrival, shoppers check in and are paired with a GFC volunteer to assist them in the shopping process.

In the last two months with the holidays, Chamberlain said the demand has taken an extra spike.

“Just last week, last Wednesday, we had over 18,000 pounds of food come in for the month of December, and we typically order at least 15 or 16,000 pounds of food every month,” Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain said he talked with other food pantries to gain a strategy on how to proceed with the store front pantry idea. Volunteers began putting together what is now the pantry in January, and opened about two months later.

GFC Store Front Manager Julie Murphy joined the effort in June and has seen the high demand only get higher. When Murphy started on June 1, she said roughly 300 households were registered compared to today’s over 900 that are registered.

”It’s surprising and appalling, quite frankly, that so many people in our community are hungry and live below the poverty level,” Murphy said.

Every time the pantry is open, Murphy said more and more households register. GFC relies on donations from the community to make their operation possible. They also received a monthly shipment of food from a distributor.

Besides three part-time employees, GFC is ran completely by volunteers as it takes more than a dozen for the operation to function during pantry hours.

Murphy said a majority of those in need who shop at GFC are generous and care about others in their same situation.

“We’ll tell them ‘you can have more, you can take more, this is a surplus you can have as many as you want,’ and 99.9% of the time people will say, ‘no no, I want to leave that for someone else,’ " Murphy said.

The pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of the week following Christmas. You can register by visiting the pantry during those hours. Registrants must live in McDonough County and provide proof of residence upon registration.

Income guidelines are as follows: a household of one can make no more than $3,645 per month, a household of two can make no more than $4,930 and a household of three can make no more than $6,215.

The Salvation Army has a food pantry in Macomb. Loaves and Fishes also provides food assistance to those in need.

To volunteer or donate for GFC, click here.

GFC’s pantry is located at 133 West Jackson.

