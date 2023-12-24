Software change at Rushville hospital focuses on patient care

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Culbertson Memorial Hospital now has new software after undergoing 11 months of preparation. CEO Gregg Snyder said the change was sparked by patient care.

Before the transition, many departments within the hospital operated on their own EMR (electronic medical record system). Snyder said the change is a holistic approach to patient care. Now, patients can have easier access to their medical records and history, although the biggest gains are within the hospital itself.

“Our old systems didn’t talk together, so now if one of our primary care physicians open up a patients chart, they can see what’s happened in the emergency department, with an outpatient specialty clinic,” Snyder said. “It’s better patient care that they can holistically see.”

The hospital took two years to evaluate other systems before deciding to use Oracle Health CommunityWorks. In many cases, Snyder said employees would have to email or fax patient information within the hospital. The transition also eliminates paper medical records.

”This is a very, very large investment,” Snyder said. “For us just to get it off the ground was about $1.5 million, we did receive a grant from the USDA which helped offset a portion of those startup costs, which was very very helpful.”

Snyder emphasized that the software change is not correlated to a cyber attack that happened in the spring.

