Things are heating up: West Hancock have a strong start to their season

QUINCY (WGEM) - Lillie Woodworth and the West Hancock Titans have turned some heads this basketball season.

The Titans are making an early statement and a big reason behind their success is their guard, Lillie Woodworth.

“You know, I think it’s just making us feel very confident for the end of the season when we are going to go deep into the post season, and I think it’s just about us coming together and trust each other,” said Lillie Woodworth.

Trust is only one of the traits helping put this team in front, and head coach Jacey Hartweg thinks their unselfish play separates them from other teams in the area.

“I would say the teamwork. They all get along,” Hartweg said. “They gel really well together and it’s fun to be around them, let alone play a sport together with them.”

With a player who can do a little bit of everything like Woodworth, it makes coaching easier from the bench.

“It’s fun. She’s a great leader. I really appreciate her being out on the court to do it because there’s not much you can do from the sideline,” said Hartweg.

While West Hancock continues to stack up wins, they know their job is far from over.

“Were looking to accomplish at least 20 wins this season and then going deep into the end of the season and postseason and stuff,” Woodworth said.

Woodworth and West Hancock Titans will be playing in the Lady Tiger Classic this upcoming week.

