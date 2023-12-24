Two injured after Saturday night fire in Shelbina

generic fire
generic fire(Mgn)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Two people were injured Saturday night after a fire broke out in a Shelbina home, according to officials with the Shelbina Fire Protection District.

Firefighters said they responded to a single story residence fully engulfed at 11:44 p.m. in the 700 block of Ridge Street.

Firefighters said two people who lived in the home were injured in the fire, one of them was airlifted from the Shelbina helipad.

According to firefighters, their conditions are unknown.

Firefighters said a house nearby suffered exterior damage as well.

They cleared the scene on Sunday at 5:53 a.m.

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
West Quincy crash
Six-year-old girl, pedestrian injured after semi and pickup collision
Dorsey's Sentry Hardware will close Dec. 30.
Dorsey’s Sentry Hardware to close for good next week
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Gypsy Blancharde to be released from prison next week
Mayor Mohrfeld said he’ll miss the city being a apart of the tour but he’s excited to see how...
Fort Madison not apart of 2024 cruise tour, but the city has other riverfront plans

Latest News

Good Food Collaborative currently has more than 900 households registered.
McDonough County grocery-style food pantry demand more than triples in first year
Local businesses owners hope to see a rise in customers.
Hannibal businesses see last-minute shoppers on Super Saturday
Shop owners in Downtown Quincy said Saturday is one of their busiest days of the year falling...
Downtown Quincy bustling with shoppers before Christmas
Downtown Quincy bustling with shoppers.
Downtown Quincy bustling with shoppers before Christmas