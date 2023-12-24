Two injured after Saturday night fire in Shelbina

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Two people were injured Saturday night after a fire broke out in a Shelbina home, according to officials with the Shelbina Fire Protection District.

Firefighters said they responded to a single story residence fully engulfed at 11:44 p.m. in the 700 block of Ridge Street.

Firefighters said two people who lived in the home were injured in the fire, one of them was airlifted from the Shelbina helipad.

According to firefighters, their conditions are unknown.

Firefighters said a house nearby suffered exterior damage as well.

They cleared the scene on Sunday at 5:53 a.m.

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is handling the investigation.

