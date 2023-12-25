Brad Dixon a man of family, football and faith

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) -This past year, the Central Football Team made sure that the entire community would have themselves a Merry little Christmas, with that State Championship trophy at home with its new rightful owner.

Head coach Brad Dixon is making sure those athletes, their classmates, and many in the community remember this year in many glorious ways.

“After the state game, coach Dixon, he sent us all a message saying, ‘as happy as I am with the outcome of the season, I’m just as sad that it’s going to be over and I won’t have the pleasure of coaching all the seniors from this year,’ because we graduated 12, and he just lets us know how much he cares,” said senior linebacker Mason Miller.

Brad Dixon is not just about X’s and O’s. He knows his players are at an impressionable age.

“Even at a team meal, we pray for the food. He also prays for the safe travels back home for the other teams,” said senior running back Drew Paben.

“Brad is a man of God, first and foremost,” said Brad’s wife Allie Dixon, “He prays before the games, after the games, prays with the community. I’d say he puts being a dad right up there.”

Whether it’s on the football field, at home, or teaching PE at school, Brad Dixon is a teacher a motivator and a giver.

After seven years on the job, and up to four years for his players, in November, the Panthers did it.

“We knew we had to get the win for the coaches because of all the time and commitment they had put it. We knew they wanted the State Championship, and we wanted to give it to them,” said junior running back Elijah Genenbacher.

The Camp Point community knows how tough it is to build a winner.

The Panthers struggled for many years and then Brad Dixon arrived. The program he’s built seems to have been touched by an angel.

“He cares so much. He wants to make sure we’re doing well in school, out of school, know how to act, know how to treat people, so yeah, I’d probably say that the most angel-like thing for me,” Paben said.

Some say you can look at beautiful flowers, sunrises, sunsets and the faces of children, and see the magic of God’s work. That’s how people see Brad Dixon. To them, he’s their Christmas miracle.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.