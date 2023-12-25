Christmas will start warm and rainy, and end cool and windy

By Kyle Eck
Published: Dec. 24, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - Showers will have evolved into a steady rain by early Christmas morning. With that said, as your kids wake up to open Christmas gifts, it will be raining with temperatures in the low and mid 50s. Later in the morning, rain will continue to run across the region, but around noon, a cold front will swing through the area.

Steady rain will be moving through the area as we wake up on Christmas morning.(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

This will cap daytime highs in the mid 50s. Winds will shift from southeast to southwest at 15-20 mph. Temperatures will fall through the 40s as the day progresses. Christmas night, skies will remain mostly cloudy as winds continue to push from the west and temperatures fall to near freezing.

