Rainy Christmas Day doesn’t break down holiday spirit during annual Kroc Center dinner

QUINCY (WGEM) - Monday was everything but a white Christmas, but the holiday spirit at the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center was unfazed as volunteers served more than 200 during their annual Christmas dinner.

Kroc Center Volunteer Coordinator Tina Lewis said about 60 reservations were made, but 160 more meals were delivered to shut ins.

“It’s just a wonderful thing, it’s a wonderful feeling that you get giving back to the community,” Lewis said.

In Lewis’ 10-plus years of volunteering for the dinner, she said the need for help has never been an issue, and this year wasn’t any different as roughly 60 volunteers served on Monday.

“Sometimes we get so many that we have to turn them away or just ask them to come share a meal with us because that’s important, too,” Lewis said.

One volunteer brought her entire family to help serve.

Monday marked the second time the Talton family has volunteered. Maria Talton, her husband and four sons all served one time before the pandemic, but made it a point to come back in 2023.

”I think it’s important to serve, I think it’s important we learn how to serve and that no matter what’s going on in our lives whether we’re in a good situation or a rough situation, it gets our eyes off of ourselves when we are serving others,” Mariah Talton said.

Talton said it was her goal to teach selflessness this holiday season.

Her son, Elisha, said he’d like to make volunteering at the dinner a tradition.

“It’s good to just get out in the community and serve and not just to think about yourself, but just think about others around you because not everybody has stuff,” Elisha Talton said.

The meal included portions of ham, cheesy potatoes, corn, dinner rolls and a dessert. Two sessions were held, one at 11 a.m. and one at 11:45 a.m.

For more than 130 years, the Salvation Army has served Christmas dinners across the nation.

To become a volunteer, click here.

