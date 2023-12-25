Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas

Taylor Swift is seen in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas...
Taylor Swift is seen in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium alongside Santa Claus on Monday to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they played the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day showdown.

Swift and Kelce have become one of the hottest celebrity couples in the world since they began dating early in the season, and the 12-time Grammy Award-winner has watched her boyfriend numerous times at Arrowhead Stadium.

This time she showed up in a festive red shirt under a black jacket with St. Nick by her side.

Swift wasn’t the only celebrity in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday. Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark, the reigning AP women’s player of the year, was on the sideline for pregame warmups. She swapped jerseys with Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic fire
Two injured after Saturday night fire in Shelbina
West Quincy crash
Six-year-old girl, pedestrian injured after semi and pickup collision
After opening presents on Christmas morning, the Longcor's make sure to go shoot some hoops.
A Longcor Christmas: How the Longcors celebrate Christmas with basketball
Showers and steady rain will move through the area as you wake up on Christmas morning.
Christmas Eve will be very warm and Santa will be delivering presents in the rain
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Latest News

One 9-year-old in Oregon is especially thankful this Christmas, not for toys, but for new...
Rare procedure helps young girl find her voice after congenital condition left her unable to speak
WGEM News at Ten
Software change at Rushville hospital focuses on patient care
WGEM News at Ten
McDonough County grocery-style food pantry demand more than triples in first year
WGEM News at Ten
Two injured after Saturday night fire in Shelbina
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Egypt floats plan to end Israel-Hamas war. The proposal gets a cool reception