Advice for returning gifts post-holidays

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you got something for Christmas that wasn’t the right size or does not work, you might be planning to run to the store to return it. Local stores have been very busy during the holidays, and now they’re preparing to be busy this post-Christmas week as well.

Workers at big stores like Farm and Home as well as local stores say they see a lot customers returning items on the 26th. Kelli Langston, the owner of Sweet Apricot said her focus is on making sure the process of returning items is as easy as it can be for her staff and for the customer.

“I try to remind people and ask people if they would prefer to have a gift receipt with every purchase. If I don’t remember to do that, sometimes I’m human. If I don’t remember to do that, I am lucky that my point of sales system offers an opportunity to match up the customers names with the order,” Langston said.

She said having a receipt or a gift receipt does help the process go a lot easier.

Don O’Brien, the Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau said if you are returning a gift, always have the receipt on you as some places won’t accept a return without a receipt. He said it’s important to have your receipt when returning an item. He also said to bring an ID as some places might require it. He says if you are returning an online purchase, it’s important to do your research on the store.

“The complaints that we receive at better business bureau about some businesses are, ‘look I purchased something online and I don’t know where I can return that gift to’. Let’s say this website is new and the only way to contact them is through one of those contact us forms. When you go to buy something online you really want to make sure you can contact it either through or a legitimate email address,” O’Brien said.

He said you can also check reviews of the website to see if customers have similar experiences. You can also see if there’s any restocking fees for returning items. He said it’s common for returning electronics. He said you could end up paying money to return something. You can find policies like that on the companies website.

He said when it comes to gift cards, have the receipt and you can return them to stores.

O’Brien said when it comes to returning gifts, the sooner the better. Most businesses have a time limit on when you can return items. For Sweet Apricot, Christmas gifts have to be returned by January 6. Officials with the Better Business Bureau say it’s important to check the businesses return polices to see when they have to be returned by.

