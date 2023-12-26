Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 24, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Brennan Venvertloh
Cindy Hancock
Nick Phillips
Brenda Peters
Gabriel Speed
Keaton McConnell
Craig Carstens
Debbie Hull
Christopher Walker
Monica Burkholder
Thelma Fox
William Lonnie Kerr
Josh and Katy Clark
Kelly and Kelvin Cutkomp
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.