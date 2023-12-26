Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 25, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Teleah Allen

Brian Reavis

Tammy Hoener

Donna Smith

Delors Wingerter

Nick Claus

Rees Hesse

Monty McAfee

Shane Speed

Noah VonBurg

Ashley Neisen

Eric Moffett

Dick Roberts

Grace Bond

Mary Caldwell

Gay Allen

Pamela Wolfmeyer

Sonny Warning

Jesse & Doloris Hall

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.