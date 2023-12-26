Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 25, 2023

Jean Pierre Washington
Jean Pierre Washington(Contributed)
By Quentin Wells
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Teleah Allen

Brian Reavis

Tammy Hoener

Donna Smith

Delors Wingerter

Nick Claus

Rees Hesse

Monty McAfee

Shane Speed

Noah VonBurg

Ashley Neisen

Eric Moffett

Dick Roberts

Grace Bond

Mary Caldwell

Gay Allen

Pamela Wolfmeyer

Sonny Warning

Jesse & Doloris Hall

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 26, 2023

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
December 26, 2023.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 25, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WGEM Staff
December 25, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 26, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 24, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 24, 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago
WGEM News Today

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 25, 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago
WGEM News Today

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 26, 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: December 24, 2023

Updated: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 24, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: December 23, 2023

Updated: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 23, 2023

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 22, 2023

Updated: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 22, 2023.