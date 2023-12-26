Central Services equipped for winter weather

QUINCY (WGEM) - As we move into the colder months of winter, Central Services in Quincy is ready for when the snow starts falling.

Officials said their trucks and salt are ready for action when the first large snow comes around.

With the mild winter we had last year, they say the salt they didn’t use will be utilized in the months to come.

Central services officials like John Schafer said when snow does start falling, to keep an eye out for plows and as always, your fellow drivers.

“It’s important for us to be able to get those routes clean as quickly as possible and obviously we like to try to get those cleaned all the way, curb to curb, just because that reduces snow melting coming back,” Schafer said. “It allows cars to be able to park all the way to the curb.”

Schafer said with a full winter crew, all twelve plows will be used throughout town, with two backup plow trucks on standby.

