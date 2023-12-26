Colchester Police rebuilding, recruitment efforts still underway

COLCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Six months after a protection agreement was made between Colchester and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, more officers are filling Colchester’s part-time police positions.

The agreement stations one sheriff’s deputy in Colchester from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., five days per week for three years. Since the agreement was made in June, Mayor Eric Haines says they’ve been successful in hiring more officers, bringing the total to seven. A chief has also been hired.

“The citizens feel safer and that’s the whole goal here,” Haines said.

McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Jackson started his role as chief in August. Haines said he’s on-call at all times throughout the week and is in office regularly on Thursdays, Fridays, and occasionally on Saturdays.

Colchester City Council, last month, approved a measure to go ahead with recruiting four more officers and sending them to the academy in Galesburg. Since then, Haines said they’ve already officially hired one.

At one point before the agreement, Haines said there was a one or two-week span where no Colchester officer was able to patrol their regular nighttime hours. While the situation has gotten better, Haines said there are still two or three days a week where the county has to step in.

“The agreement with the sheriff’s department right now is working well,” Haines said. “Especially with the school in town, our officers are part-time, it’s good to have that 12 to 13 hour [daytime] coverage.”

Before hiring Jackson, Haines also served as interim police chief.

Applications for CPD can be picked up at city hall at 500 E. Roberts Street in Colchester.

