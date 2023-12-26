Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) Applications Open Until Dec. 31, 2023

QUINCY (WGEM) -In an effort to provide relief to struggling families facing overdue water or sewer bills, the federally-funded Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is accepting applications until December 31, 2023. The program, which offers one-time payments of up to $750 directly to utility companies based on the overdue bill amount, requires applicants to meet income qualifications and provide essential documentation.

Applicants must submit a Social Security number, proof of income, and a copy of the overdue bill to be considered for assistance. However, it is crucial to note that individuals who have previously received LIHWAP assistance between October 2022 and the present are not eligible for the current funding cycle, as this is a carryover of unspent funds specifically designated for new clients.

To apply, individuals can drop off their applications at NECAC County Service Centers located in various counties, including Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Shelby, St. Charles, and Warren counties.

Since October 1, 2022, NECAC has processed almost half of the 1,000 LIHWAP applications received, with some still pending and approximately 330 denied due to incorrect or inadequate information provided by the applicants.

NECAC has observed a significant increase in utility assistance applications, with 5,000 applications received in the first three months of the current program year, marking a 250-application rise compared to the same period last year. The agency attributes this surge to inflation and escalating costs affecting households.

In addition to LIHWAP, NECAC offers two types of assistance programs to address energy-related challenges: the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP).

LIHEAP provides one-time payments to income-qualifying households based on the type of utility used, with varying maximum benefits for different energy sources.

ECIP, available until September 2024, offers a maximum of up to $800 from November 1 to May 31 and $600 from June 1 to September 30. Applicants must have received a shut-off notice to qualify.

Applications for LIHEAP and ECIP are accepted online or in person at NECAC Service Centers. The monthly income limit for a one-person household is $2,535, while a four-person residence has a limit of $4,875, with additional amounts available upon request.

Brent Engel, NECACS spokesperson, emphasized the importance of the programs, stating, “NECAC is here to help; it’s what we do. There are other agencies in Northeast Missouri, Southeast Iowa, and West Central Illinois that can help. So, do apply and do contact us to find out what’s available through utility and water assistance.” Engel highlighted the significance of the program, especially during the winter, as a vital way for families to save money.

