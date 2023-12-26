Wintry mix begins overnight and we end 2023 on a seasonable note

QUINCY (WGEM) - Clouds will be stubborn to clear during the day on Tuesday. Partly sunny skies will remain through the early afternoon timeframe and later in the evening, skies will become overcast. In addition, winds will turn gusty around midday. With that said, if you have family traveling to head home after the Christmas holiday, remind them to take it easy on the roadways, especially if they’re driving a high-profile vehicle.

Tonight, a wintry mix will move in from the west in association with our pesky low pressure that’s been affecting our weather since Christmas Eve. It will move in around the time when we’re heading to bed. Overnight, mixed rain and snow showers will overspread the region. Since daytime highs over the past several days jumped well above freezing, surface temperatures will be too high to support much of any snow accumulation should snow move over your region. In addition, temperatures tonight will hold near freezing, so temperatures themselves will be marginal for wintry precipitation to make it to the ground without melting into a cold rain.

A wintry mix will begin Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday. Drive safe if you're doing and post-holiday traveling. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Tonight’s wintry mix is expected to continue into the day on Wednesday, so you’ll surely need an umbrella and a coat before you head out the front door when going to work. With the wintry mix in place, road conditions will be a bit worse tomorrow than today. Wet roadways may become slick so be sure to drive with extra caution. We have the chance to see the wintry mix continue into Wednesday night.

Then on Thursday night, as the ever so slow-moving low pressure begins pulling away from the Midwest, we have the chance to see mixed precipitation move back into the region. By Friday morning, the Tri-States will have dried out as skies gradually clear as the day progresses. Temperatures will hold a few degrees above normal, in the upper 30s to near 40. Skies remain partly cloudy through the final weekend of 2023 and temperatures fall slightly to near average in the mid 30s on New Years Day.

