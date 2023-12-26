Wintry Mix Possible

QUINCY (WGEM) - Much of the area saw just over a half inch of rainfall over the last 48 hours. We did have a high spot over in Scott County of just over an inch of rain. Over the next couple of days, you will be experiencing cooler temperatures. A pesky area of low pressure will be circulating overhead. It will bring several chances for a wintry mix. Any snow or sleet that does fall will not amount to much and shouldn’t even cover the ground, the temperatures will be above the freezing mark for much of that time. But the potential does exist for some wintry mix Tuesday night, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday. Then this pesky area of low pressure passes off to the east.

Temps will be a bit more winter like (Brian Inman)

In the wake of this pesky low, we will have temperatures running close to what is normal for this time of year. We will enter the month of January with temperatures running at least close to what is normal with daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. I do not see anything on the horizon that suggests a major arctic outbreak of cold air through the second week of January.

