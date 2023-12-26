Wintry weather seems likely

Very wet snow but how much? (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - What looks like an easy forecast ends up having a couple different solutions. A pinwheeling area of low pressure will track overhead for the next couple of days. Temperatures will remain above freezing for much of the time when we are expecting the wintry weather. The most logical solution would be. This would all fall as wet snow and may amount to coating and then melt away throughout the day. And then have another go round of the same thing Thursday. Where we have a coating to a half inch of snow that melts away. There is an off chance that one of these bands of snow could get fairly heavy and allow the snow to pile up. A very wet sloppy snow that could be 1 to 2 inches. But it appears as if things will be too warm to support that latter solution of the wet accumulating snow. We will continue to look at new model data and let you know if the consensus changes. Beyond that we are looking at temperatures that will be somewhat seasonable for this time of year. We still do not see any indications of any type of a major arctic outbreak that would drop our temperatures down below seasonal averages. Normal daytime highs this time of year are in the mid 30s. Normal overnight low temperatures are right around 20.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.