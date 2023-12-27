Adams county EMR class looks to help the community

QUINCY (WGEM) - More people will soon have the training to provide potentially life-saving care to those in an emergency situation.

Officials at Adams County Ambulance and EMS will hold an Emergency Medical Responder class in the new year to help teach people those skills.

Chief John Simon said the Emergency Medical Responder course looks to help people recognize the signs of an emergency and teach them how to provide basic first aid. He said it can act as a useful recruiting tool, but people who take the class do well in the EMT class because they have all the basic knowledge they need. Simon said this class helps with their long term goal for the community for having people who can provide critical aid when an accident happens.

“The more we have people that are trained that are right next to those emergencies when they happen, its gonna produce long term, better outcomes,” he said. “We get CPR started earlier we are gonna have better patient outcomes.”

Simon said this is for people who might be curious about EMT work and want to get their foot in the door. He said they have hosted EMR classes in the past, but this years class features blended learning where most of the course work is done online, and the skills work is done in person, to make it more convenient for people. He said in the past they’ve gotten 10 to 15 people, but they hope to have 20 in the upcoming class.

Educator Tyler Wilson said he hopes it’ll bring in a wider audience and make it easier for people across Adams County to fit it into their schedules. He said the skills they learn can help them in any medical emergencies.

“If you are going to Walmart and someone goes down, collapse, you are able to get that fundamental knowledge to be able to provide care, if you are coming up to a car accident on the side of the road you can always stop and help,” Wilson said.

Wilson said like an first aid class, they’ll learn CPR and basic first aid, but this includes other medical items like splints, trauma, even knowing how to use AEDs and bag valve masks. He said they’ll be certified to use medical and first aid equipment as well.

Wilson said this is important to the health of the community. He said if more people able to provide that live saving help when a situation happens, when EMS arrives they have a better chance at living.

Those interested in the class can call Adams County EMS at (217) 277-2001. There are 20 slots and they are all open, the class starts February 3 and they run through April 3. You must sign up before class starts.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.