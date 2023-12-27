Animal shelter clears its kennels for the first time in nearly 50 years

For the first time in nearly 50 years, an animal shelter in Pennsylvania has been emptied.
For the first time in nearly 50 years, an animal shelter in Pennsylvania has been emptied.(Adams County SPCA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – For the first time in nearly 50 years, an animal shelter in Pennsylvania has been emptied.

The Adams County SPCA said in a post on Facebook that the kennels were almost filled two weeks ago but were all adopted out before Christmas.

“This is the first time in 47 YEARS that the Adams County SPCA is empty let alone at Christmas time, it is a true miracle!” the post reads. “To say that we are beyond excited is an understatement!”

According to the post, the animal shelter adopted 598 animals this year and reunited 125 strays with their owners.

With their kennels unoccupied, the shelter plans to pull animals from other shelters in the area in an effort to relieve some of their stress.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camp Point Central Football.
Brad Dixon a man of family, football and faith
A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring the potential for a wintry mix.
Wintry Mix Possible
generic fire
Two injured after Saturday night fire in Shelbina
A wintry mix will begin Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday. Drive safe if you're...
Wintry mix begins overnight and we end 2023 on a seasonable note
About 200 meals, in-person and deliveries combines, were served on Monday.
Rainy Christmas Day doesn’t break down holiday spirit during annual Kroc Center dinner

Latest News

Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
FILE - Patrick Schwarzenegger, right, a cast member in "Midnight Sun," poses with his...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick, is engaged to longtime model girlfriend Abby Champion
The truck had gone off Interstate 94 and ended up under the bridge and partially in a creek.
Fishermen discover man who had been trapped in truck for nearly a week