Hospital report: December 27, 2023

Hospital Reports
Hospital Reports(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Deaths:

Franklin D. “Frankie” Reeves, age 80, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 22 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Marion L. “Tate” Culp, age 92, of New London, died on Dec. 22 at the Luther Manor Retirement and Nursing Center in Hannibal.

Eleanor Fay Hubble, age 82, of Quincy, died on Dec. 26 in Blessing Hospital.

Evelyn R. Dietrich, age 90, of Quincy, died on Dec. 24 in Blessing Hospital.

Joanne Grate, age 92, of Rushville, Ill, died on Dec. 26 at the Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Thomas E. “Tom” Shear, age 85, of Quincy, died on Dec. 26 in his home.

Elsie Mae Sanderson, age 83, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 23 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Delbert W. Hayes, age 86, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 24 in his home surrounded by his family.

Dennis Lee Hodges, age 75, of Keokuk, died on Dec. 24 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Ft. Madison.

Births:

DaJanea Llyod of LaBelle, Mo, welcomed a girl.

Lorin Heffner and Alexis Rouse of Frankford, Mo welcomed a boy.

