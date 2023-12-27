NFL ties bring excitement to Culver-Stockton College community

QUINCY (WGEM) - The odds have to be pretty high that a small Midwest college in Missouri without a reputation as a football powerhouse was focused on two NFL games on Sunday.

On Christmas Eve, no less.

But that was the situation as former Culver-Stockton College tackle Andrew Rupcich, a December 2021 graduate, got his first NFL start during the Tennessee Titans 20-17 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

And former C-SC head coach Chris Tabor, named interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers several weeks ago, watched his team fall to the visiting Green Bay Packers 33-30.

The duo’s NFL success is exciting for the entire C-SC family and gets people talking about the college of 900 students on the Hill in Canton, Mo., according to athletic director Pat Atwell.

“The entire college community is ecstatic for ‘Rupe’ on earning his first NFL start and on being promoted to the active roster,” Atwell said.

“The thing about Andrew that makes it easy for our campus to root for him is that he was very engaged as a student in campus and in the community.

“Rupe is an education major who did his student-teaching here in Canton. Those elementary school kids would come his games because they genuinely liked him.

“He was always in the front row of the volleyball matches both women and men leading our student cheering section. During the Titans bye weeks he has been back to campus both years supporting his fellow Wildcats.

Rupcich, who wears No. 76, was elevated from the Titans practice squad for the rest of the season on Friday and started at right guard.

He played all 66 offensive snaps and committed one false start penalty for Tennessee (5-10), which plays Sunday at Houston.

At his media briefing Tuesday, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel said of Rupcich: “Andrew was around the pile (at guard), and showed a willingness to finish. Played physical, and helped us in the pocket. I thought he held up OK.”

A pregame graphic of the starting lineups on the CBS broadcast showed Rupcich’s photo along with position and, of course, his college.

“It is definitely something that provides great marketing material for us,” Atwell said. “Anytime an alumnus succeeds in their chosen field it is great for the institution but when one succeeds in such a public profession as NFL people notice.

“We can’t wait to follow his progress.”

The 6-foot-6, 318-pound lineman made his NFL debut in the Titans’ 20-6 Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers. He appeared in 45 offensive snaps and three snaps on special teams allowing no sacks and no penalties.

Prior to the season opener, Rupcich was placed on waivers as Tennessee got down to the mandatory 53-man regular season roster. After clearing waivers, Rupcich was one of 16 players signed to the team’s practice squad several days later.

Rupcich, 24, a three-time NAIA All-American at C-SC, signed a free-agent contract in May 2022 to be a member of the Tennessee’s practice squad.

He was not on the Titans’ active roster in 2022 for any of their 17 games during a disappointing 7-10 season that ended with seven straight losses.

However, in January Rupcich was one of eight players the Titans signed to reserves/futures contracts and then reported to training camp in late July.

Tabor was named Carolina’s interim head coach on Nov. 28 after serving as the special teams coordinator for the 2022 season and first 11 games of the 2023 season. He has 26 seasons of coaching experience, including 16 seasons in the NFL.

The Panthers (2-13) are 1-3 since Tabor, known around the NFL for his vaunted special teams, took over. His first victory came during Week 15 as the Panthers beat Atlanta 9-7. They play at Jacksonville on Sunday.

In 2001, Tabor was hired as the head coach at C-SC after serving as a grad assistant at Missouri. He led the Wildcats to a 6–5 record, the school’s first winning season in 15 years.

In Tabor’s only season at C-SC, his team set school records for points scored, touchdowns and total yards, and ranked 17th in the NAIA in total defense and 10th in pass defense.

“With Coach Tabor it’s been amazing how many people have said something to me in the last couple weeks,” Atwell said. “He had a solid year as our head coach and was well respected on campus at that time.

“When you do the math on having a head coach and active player in the NFL at the same time -- both with Culver-Stockton College ties -- it is astronomical.”

‘Rupespeak’

Speaking with Tennesseetitans.com, here is what former Culver-Stockton College tackle Andrew Rupcich had to say Sunday after his first NFL start:

Q: It seemed like collectively the offensive line did hold its own. I mean you guys were able to run the ball, which you weren’t able to do a week ago. How proud are you of what you guys were able to do up front?

AR: “Yeah, it’s a big emphasis every week. This team is going to run through the O-line. So, we need to get going, and to get everybody else going. It was an up week, but we still didn’t do enough to win.”

Q: As far as what you guys were able to do offensively though, were you proud of some of the drives that you were able to put together. Like the nice scoring drive, right there in the fourth quarter?

AR: “Yeah, like I said, they’re always nice, really nice to get those really long drives. But the goal is to win in this game. We just need to do more throughout the rest of the game, in all four quarters to win.”

Q: How tough is this loss? I mean you guys fought for four quarters and came up short.

AR: “I mean, it’s always tough. Everybody puts a lot of work in every week, and we want to see each other succeed and come out victorious at the end. But sometimes you just don’t roll that way. So, I mean, it’s hard. We’ll get back to work on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or whenever we get back in, and just keep going from there.”

Q: What does it say about the character of this team, with nothing left to play for, you guys were fighting and clawing for four quarters?

AR: “Yeah, there’s no doubt. Everybody on this team has high character. They’re all going to play for themselves, their team, the name on their back. They’re going to do it every single week, day in, day out, no matter what it is. And we’re all going to fight to the end. We’re going to scratch and claw and try to win games.”

Q: You’re one of the handful of guys whose name was called today and expected to contribute. I mean, that’s kind of the M.O. around here, right? When guys get their numbers called, they are expected to produce?

AR: “Yes, it’s just taking advantage of opportunities. I’ve been on practice squad all year. I got called up this week. I got called up earlier in the year. I just try to take advantage of every opportunity I get out on the field because it might be my last, and I want to take advantage of it every time.”

