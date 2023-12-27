Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation Honors Scholz Family with 2024 Friend of Catholic Education Award

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools (QCES) Foundation revealed that the Chuck and Becky Scholz family has been chosen as the recipient of the 2024 Friend of Catholic Education Award. This prestigious accolade recognizes individuals, couples, families, or organizations demonstrating unwavering commitment, dedication, and outstanding service in strengthening Catholic education within the Quincy community.

The Scholz family, Chuck, Becky, and their sons Charles (Jamie) and Jake (Becca), will be the guests of honor at the 14th Annual Friend of Catholic Education Award Dinner on Saturday, February 3, 2024, hosted at the Atrium Hotel. Established in 2009, this event pays tribute to those who have significantly contributed to the growth and flourishing of Catholic education in Quincy.

Elizabeth Brown, President of the QCES Foundation Board, emphasized the exceptional significance of this year’s award. “Over multiple generations, the Scholz family has consistently championed and supported Catholic education. The board recognizes not only their continuous dedication to the schools but also appreciates the way they pass on and nurture that enduring passion.”

The roots of the Scholz family’s support for Quincy’s Catholic School run deep, starting with Chuck’s parents. Charles A. Scholz, the initial recipient of the Friend of Catholic Education Award, played a pivotal role in the establishment of both the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools and Quincy Notre Dame Foundations. Nancy, his wife, significantly contributed to the creation of the St. Peter School library, and together they co-founded the Parochial Music Organization.

Chuck and Becky continued this legacy of service and dedication by actively participating in various roles at St. Peter School, including room parent, CYO coach, and member of the school board. Their children and spouses have embraced this commitment, furthering the family’s tradition of service through various involvements at St. Peter’s. Additionally, the family generously supported the creation of the St. Peter STEM lab, dedicated to the memory of Jake and Becca’s son, Wilhelm Johnson Scholz.

Expressing his gratitude, Chuck Scholz said, “*I’m just very grateful because, believe me, whatever I’ve done for Catholic education, I’ve received back many times more in benefits. I think that’s how it is with service, and we’re going to emerge stronger because of the concept that we can do more together than we ever could on our own. I’ve always felt like if we’re really going to make a positive impact and leave things better than what we found them, improvement for the next generation, the best way to do that is through education.*”

Sara, the Executive Director of the Quincy Catholic Elementary School Foundation, highlighted the diverse ways recipients contribute, stating, “*Involvement can really vary from being a room mom to helping establish a foundation. Our recipients throughout the years have contributed so many different things in so many different ways that without their impact, we wouldn’t be where we are today.*”

As the Quincy community eagerly anticipates the upcoming award dinner, the Scholz family is an example of the impact of dedication and service to Catholic education.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.