Snow continues to move in Wednesday, with more snow looming ahead
QUINCY (WGEM) - As of early Wednesday afternoon, a snow/rain battle ground was set up near I-72. Pittsfield and Hannibal are seeing snow, while areas to the north are seeing rain showers. As Wednesday afternoon progresses, snow will continue to push northward, potentially arriving in Quincy before the evening commute.
As winds shift from the north Wednesday evening, rain will begin to mix back in, putting a cap to snowfall totals in areas south of Quincy. Therefore, the I-72 corridor and areas west of Quincy are forecast to accumulate a coating to an inch of snow by Wednesday night.
Mixed rain and snow showers will shut off overnight Wednesday and heading into Thursday, so your Thursday morning commute to work will be dry. However, you still want to consider bringing an umbrella to work as snow is forecast to move in Thursday afternoon. Before the Thursday evening commute, snow showers will move in from the north. At times, the snow may become steady for a few hours during Thursday evening.
Later Thursday night, some rain is expected to mix-in with the snow, putting a cap on snowfall totals for the night. Residual rain and snow showers may linger into Friday morning. After all is said and done, nearly everyone across the Tri-States will pick up a coating to an inch of snow, with places near and along the I-72 corridor possibly nearing 2 inches of snow.
Friday will feature decreasing clouds and with that, the rest of the week and 2023 will end on a dry and seasonable note. While weather will be your friend during your New Year’s Eve gathering, you’ll still need a coat, as overnight lows will be near normal, which this time of the year is in the low 20s.
