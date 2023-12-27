Snow continues to move in Wednesday, with more snow looming ahead

QUINCY (WGEM) - As of early Wednesday afternoon, a snow/rain battle ground was set up near I-72. Pittsfield and Hannibal are seeing snow, while areas to the north are seeing rain showers. As Wednesday afternoon progresses, snow will continue to push northward, potentially arriving in Quincy before the evening commute.

The rain/snow line will continue to gradually move northward during Wednesday afternoon. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

As winds shift from the north Wednesday evening, rain will begin to mix back in, putting a cap to snowfall totals in areas south of Quincy. Therefore, the I-72 corridor and areas west of Quincy are forecast to accumulate a coating to an inch of snow by Wednesday night.

A coating to an inch of snow is forecast for areas near I-72 and to the west of Quincy. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Mixed rain and snow showers will shut off overnight Wednesday and heading into Thursday, so your Thursday morning commute to work will be dry. However, you still want to consider bringing an umbrella to work as snow is forecast to move in Thursday afternoon. Before the Thursday evening commute, snow showers will move in from the north. At times, the snow may become steady for a few hours during Thursday evening.

Snow showers will move in from the north Thursday afternoon, possibly becoming steady at time Thursday evening. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Later Thursday night, some rain is expected to mix-in with the snow, putting a cap on snowfall totals for the night. Residual rain and snow showers may linger into Friday morning. After all is said and done, nearly everyone across the Tri-States will pick up a coating to an inch of snow, with places near and along the I-72 corridor possibly nearing 2 inches of snow.

Everyone will get in on the snow Thursday, but areas further south are expected to pick up the most snow. The best chances for snow to mix with rain are north of Quincy and Hannibal. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Friday will feature decreasing clouds and with that, the rest of the week and 2023 will end on a dry and seasonable note. While weather will be your friend during your New Year’s Eve gathering, you’ll still need a coat, as overnight lows will be near normal, which this time of the year is in the low 20s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.