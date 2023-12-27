Special permit request to be reviewed for potential nightclub

QUINCY (WGEM) -Community input will be the key at the Quincy Plan Commission meeting on Wednesday after a special permit request was made for a potential nightclub.

The building owners at 428 Maine Street requested a special permit to extend their operating hours.

The approval of the permit would allow the club to stay open till 2:30 am Sunday to Friday and 3:30 am on Saturdays.

Much like a similar permit request that was denied last month at 601-603 Hampshire, community input from surrounding property owners could be the deciding factor.

“Our recommendation from staff is that it can be approved because of the zoning.” Assistant Planning Director Jason Parrott said. “But, like I said, our recommendation is only a recommendation looking at what the zoning code says. It doesn’t get into the public input. If there’s a great deal of public input tonight, that will factor into the decision of the planning commission.”

Parrott said the city looks at the request from a zoning perspective. The requirements in this particular permit request are:

1. There must be off-street parking available

2. Every night, the owners must clean waste and debris within a 200 feet radius of the building.

From a city code perspective, there are no issues. However, Parrott said they anticipate hearing from community members.

“We put a notice in the newspaper, we put a sign out front for certain cases such as a zoning change, a special permit and then they also, the person who is requesting the permit of the rezoning, they have to send out letters to all the property owners within 250 feet,” Parrott said. “It’s our attempt to try to garner public input and that plays so crucial to any decision.”

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside Quincy City Council Chambers. All members of the public are welcome to attend.

