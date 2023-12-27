Sports Extra: Holiday tournament season tips off with a bang

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Holiday tournament season is upon us, and we had a few tournaments tip off across the state of Illinois today.

The MVIT and Lady Tiger Classic were among the tournaments starting, and plenty of local teams showed out. Macomb went 2-0 in the first two rounds at the Lady Tiger Classic behind solid performances by Kylie Robinson and Kate Stortzum. At the MVIT, Unity and Bushnell-Prairie City pick up wins in the opening round at Mendon.

