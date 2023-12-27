Still some snow to talk about

We may see some accumulation on grassy surfaces (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, we had some wet snowflakes across the area Wednesday, but we have not seen any accumulation. We can expect another round of a similar situation Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. The air aloft will be a little bit colder so there stands to be a greater chance of a little bit of accumulating snow. However, this snow will be very wet, and most of it will melt away as it hits the ground. We still may see some minor accumulations of a coating and may be up to an inch. The system exits the area Thursday night through Friday morning. Temperatures will not be too terribly cold on the backside of this low-pressure system. Daytime high temperatures on Saturday will be right around 40 and then Sunday and Monday temperatures top out just above the freezing mark. Looking beyond the weekend and into the first full week of January temperatures look to be running slightly above what is normal for this time of year. Normal daytime highs are around 36 and overnight lows are in the low 20s.

Temps remain near normal for much of the seven-day forecast. (Brian Inman)

And even longer-range forecast taking us through the middle of February; I don’t see anything that would bring in exceptionally cold air or an arctic outbreak. I also don’t see anything that looks exceptionally wet. Most of the forecast looks dry and the temperature is running slightly above what is normal.

