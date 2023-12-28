428 Maine St. owner committed to new business in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - The owner of the property at 428 Maine St. said she’s willing to be flexible to get a bar, restaurant and possible nightclub all in one, up and running.

During Wednesday evening’s Planning Commission meeting, which lasted nearly 2.5 hours, several property owners voiced their concern about the possibility of 428 Maine becoming a nightclub.

With concerns primarily centered around vandalism and littering, the commission ultimately decided to recommend to the city council to deny 428 Maine St. owner Nancy Callaway a special permit for the operation of a nightclub. While the council has the ultimate say in the permit’s fate, Assistant Planning Director Jason Parrott said Callaway has alternatives to open up.

“All that is saying is that the location could not be open after 1 a.m., so what they could do is they could request a standard liquor license that is required for a restaurant and a bar and be open during the standard hours,” Parrott said.

Callaway said she’s willing to do whatever it takes to get her business underway. While Callaway said alcohol would be available, she said the purpose of seeking a nightclub license was for dancing. City code states that dancing would not be permitted without a nightclub license, however.

Callaway could apply for a standard liquor license, but then have to apply for a live entertainment license to allow for dancing, which Parrott said his office is checking with the city’s legal department to confirm.

“To bring all the community in one place for dancing, that’s my goal,” Callaway said.

If city council did not uphold the commission’s recommendation, it would not automatically give Callaway a license. Parrott said it is simply the first step to get the ball rolling.

If the council denies the special permit request, Callaway could reapply again in one year.

Entering Wednesday night’s meeting, Parrot said it was the staff’s recommendation to approve the special permit. Applicants must meet parking standards as well as keep clean the 200-foot radius surrounding the property clean, which Parrott said Callaway met and agreed to, but it was ultimately public input that determined the Commission’s final decision.

Callaway is native to Peru, and moved to Quincy three years ago, wanting to bring more entertainment along with her.

“I’ve visited different bars, different places, talked with different people, different cultures, different background, and really we don’t have anything fun,” she said.

Callaway wants to attract all age ranges to the location while also featuring live, local bands and musicians.

