Another chance for some winter precipitation

QUINCY (WGEM) - The low pressure system that impacted our forecast yesterday will impact us again today. This cutoff low pressure will still be meandering slowly toward the southeast through the day. Dry air has briefly filtered into the area allowing for some of the clouds to clear. This will not last long though, as more clouds will build back into the Tri-States. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will then remain for the rest of the day. We will remain dry through the morning and early afternoon. Winds out of the northwest will be brisk, with gusts of 20 - 30 mph. Temperatures will be near normal, in the upper 30s. With the brisk winds though, wind chill values will be in the 20s. A kink in the atmosphere will approach from the northeast later this afternoon. As this happens, it will drive another round of light precipitation into our area. Models show this precipitation starting off as a snow or rain/snow mix before transitioning to scattered snow showers. The snow looks to be a wet snow and will continue into tonight. Overall, the strength of forcing will be modest so the potential for heavy precipitation rates will be limited. However, it is likely that some light snow accumulation will occur. Near or slightly above freezing temperatures will continue to promote melting though so accumulations on roads is not expected in most areas. The snow should mainly remain on grassy and elevated surfaces. Light snow accumulations of a dusting to an inch are well within reason. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s.

Tomorrow will start off cloudy, then mostly cloudy. The far eastern tier of the Tri-States may have a few spotty lingering snow showers very early in the morning. However, as dry northwesterly winds further up in the atmosphere develop, the precipitation will dry up. Highs tomorrow will be very similar to today, in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.