Domestics, Etc. to consolidate to one location

QUINCY (WGEM) - Domestics, Etc. will be consolidated into one location in downtown Quincy.

The store has operated out of its 119 N. 6th St. location since 1997, before opening another location at the Quincy Town Center.

Staff said the consolidation will allow them to provide a better shopping experience and more one-on-one customer service.

Staff said this move will help further grow their business in the location where it all started.

“It enables us to be better on what we can offer to the public. We appreciate all the support, the mall has been wonderful to us but it’s just time for us to make a move and go back to where we started from and build our business stronger,” said Joy Berhorst, owner.

Staff said they plan to move out of its Quincy Town Center location by February 2024.

Domestics, Etc. at The Quincy Town Center will have a consolidation sale with items up to 80% off from now until Jan. 31.

