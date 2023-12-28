New Illinois law bans book banning

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - In recent years, several states have taken action to limit material some find obscene or objectionable in libraries, especially in schools. Illinois, however, is taking the opposite approach. A new law, taking effect Jan. 1, bans public and school libraries from removing materials due to ideological or political reasons.

Libraries that don’t follow the law will be ineligible for state grants.

The new law was spearheaded by Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, a Democrat. Part of his official responsibilities include being the State Librarian.

“The right to read and the right to learn and the freedom of speech is what this country was founded on,” he said.

The legislation gives libraries two options. They can adopt the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, specifically the part that says books won’t be banned for “partisan or doctrinal disapproval.” They also have the option of issuing a statement prohibiting book banning.

“All this legislation does is tell everyone to continue doing what has always been done, which is allow librarians and the experts to determine what books should be in circulation,” Giannoulias said.

The bill passed on a party-line vote before Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed it into law. During debate, Republican lawmakers argued the new law will strip away local control from library boards.

“Duly-elected library boards, chosen by the members of the communities they serve, carry out their obligation each and everyday, year in, year out, to increase literacy in our communities, and do it without this book-ban agenda being foisted upon them,” said state Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville.

Giannoulias said the law protects local control. There are books he and his wife think are not appropriate for their three daughters but it doesn’t mean he can tell others how to parent their kids.

“Even the thought of my wife and I telling other parents what their kids should and should not be reading is absolutely unfathomable,” he said.

Giannoulias adds, the legislation doesn’t tell libraries what books they must have. Librarians, using their professional expertise, should be the decision maker.

“We are not telling any library, school library, public library what books they have to have,” he said. “The only thing we’re saying is allow the librarians to make the decisions of what books are in circulation.”

Illinois is the first state to pass this type of legislation.

