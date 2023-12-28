Overnight burglary at The Encore Emporium results in missing coin collection worth thousands of dollars

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Police are searching for clues surrounding an overnight break-in at a Hannibal business.

On Wednesday morning, The Encore Emporium’s owners were shocked to find broken glass at the entrance. Inside the colossal antique store, they found glass on the floor, a set of tools, and a box of coins missing from one of the booths.

Lisa Weaver said an overnight theft has never happened in the ten years that her family’s business has been around.

“The vendor right here had a very valuable box of collector’s coins valued at a couple thousand dollars at least,” Weaver said. “The coins range anywhere from 65 cents to $700 a piece. And, they managed to pick up the entire box and walk out the door that they had smashed open.”

Weaver said she checked around the other approximately 75 booths and said everything else was intact.

“We do believe that someone probably came in seeing the coins, seeing their worth, and kind of maybe cased it,” Weaver said. “They learned our routine and decided that was the perfect time to strike.”

Weaver said help is underway with neighbors who may have security footage. She also alerted all pawn shops in Hannibal and the surrounding area.

Weaver said the vendor is offering a $500 reward for the capture and return of the coins.

WGEM reached out the the Hannibal Police Department for an update on the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

