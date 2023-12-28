Quincy Children’s Museum to move to a new facility in downtown Quincy

By Rose Lehner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Children’s Museum will be moving from the Quincy Town Center to a new facility on Fourth Street in downtown Quincy.

The Quincy Children’s Museum staff have been busy preparing the new facility for its opening day next week.

They plan to stay at the new facility for two years until the construction is finished on their permanent location.

The new facility will have nine different play areas including a tiny town, an art area and a STEM center.

Organizers said they’re excited to open and show everyone the new play areas and exhibits.

“So we’ve been actually working on this space for the last three or four months, getting it ready, getting exhibits ordered and getting everything in place. When families come here they’ll see new exhibits, new spaces, new things to explore and we’re really excited about that,” said Quincy Children’s Museum Executive Director Amy Peters.

The Quincy Children’s Museum will open its doors from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at 115 N 4th St.

The Quincy Children’s Museum will begin charging admissions. It will cost $2 for children under 1 year old and $5 for children 1 to 12 years old.

