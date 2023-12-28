Quincy Plan Commission denies request for special permit for nightclub

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Plan Commission denied the request for a special permit for a new nightclub at 428 Maine at Wednesday night’s meeting.

During the meeting, several people voiced concerns about the request, including effects on area businesses, parking and the possibility of crime.

Nancy Callaway, who made the request, said the nightclub would focus on the “dancing side” but would still include a restaurant and bar.

A Quincy Plan Commission spokesperson said it might entertain the possibility of establishing a bar with an entertaining license for dancing in the future.

RELATED: Special permit request to be reviewed for potential nightclub

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.