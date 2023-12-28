Six speeding cameras in place, Lee County fines begin Jan. 1

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - With a new year on the horizon a new effort to reduce fatal crashes and speeding will take effect beginning Jan. 1. Six speeding cameras have been in placed in Lee County as part of a “warning phase,” but citations with fines will begin rolling out at the start of 2024.

In the past year, Sheriff Stacy Weber said more than 10 fatal crashes have happened, and speeding was always a factor.

“We’re seeing speeds that are just astronomical,” Weber said.

During the warning phase, speeders are still issued a citation but it comes at no cost. Weber said one camera alone has already recorded on average 200 speeders per day.

The cameras come at no cost to the county as the camera company Sitestream will receive 20% of the money generated. The remaining 80% goes to the county. However, Weber said it isn’t all about the money.

”I’m looking forward here, I don’t want to spend any more time in these intersections thinking about how I’m going to break the news to some poor family that isn’t going to see a family member because they got killed here in Lee County,” Weber said.

Two cameras are placed at three different locations. Two at 320th Street and IA 27, 200th Street and IA 27 and at IA 27 and J40 (West Point Road).

“On the average of 10 cars going by I would say at least seven of those are probably speeding,” said Deputy Evan Bentley. ““My highest was 98 in a 65 mph zone, I know some of the guys in the department have seen up in the 100′s.”

In a study, county officials learned that of the 6,000 drivers using Highway 27, more than half were speeding, some of which traveling 20 mph more than the speed limit of 65 mph.

Weber said the cameras are synced with navigation apps to alert drivers when approaching a camera.

Violators will have 30 days from the date at the top of the citation to challenge. If someone other than the owner of the vehicle was driving, instructions for transferring liability via a sworn affidavit are provided on the citation and must also be completed within 30 days.

Penalties start at $100 and increase by increments of $50 depending on the severity of the violation. Penalties in construction zones are doubled, starting at $200. This school year, the City of Keokuk placed speeding cameras at Hawthorne and Torrance schools.

For those cameras, penalties start at $75.

