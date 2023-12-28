Tourney Time: QHS boys and girls basketball teams pick up wins; Brown County girls defeat Macomb

By Brendan Reidy
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -Tournaments continued across the state of Illinois this evening. Quincy High advanced in the Prairie Farms Holiday Classic down in Collinsville. QHS girls picked up their first win at the State Farm Classic. Taylor Fohey scored her 1000th point for the Blue Devils.

At the Lady Tiger Classic, Brown County defeated Macomb to advance to the Semifinals.

